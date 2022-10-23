Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 2,417.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $31,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,897.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $31,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,834 shares of company stock worth $4,694,331. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lantheus Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

LNTH stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Articles

