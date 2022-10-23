Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $127,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA RYH opened at $262.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $248.94 and a one year high of $322.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.09.

