HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,376 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of HealthEquity worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth approximately $8,590,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 227,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $6,515,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 45.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 498,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HQY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HealthEquity stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.30. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,045. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

