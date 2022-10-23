Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.75 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000. Apple makes up about 3.2% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 49.0% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $7,794,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.36. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

