Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,704 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Donaldson worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $63.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

