Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Sells 75 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,252 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.3% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Microsoft by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $242.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.