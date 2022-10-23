Cwm LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $669,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at $998,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

