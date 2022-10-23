Cwm LLC Increases Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 541.9% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $24.34 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.