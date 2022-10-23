Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $582,000 Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Workiva by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 41,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WK. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Workiva from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workiva in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of WK opened at $75.37 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

