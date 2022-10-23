Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 1.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cable One by 12.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cable One by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 46.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,575.00.

Cable One Stock Performance

NYSE CABO opened at $772.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,020.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,203.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.86. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $730.44 and a twelve month high of $1,869.42.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $2.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brad D. Brian acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,100 shares of company stock worth $1,245,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

