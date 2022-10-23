Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55,480 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Baidu by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 155.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Baidu by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,334 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Baidu by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 279,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $91.23 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $182.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Baidu

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.07.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

