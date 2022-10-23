Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $362,000 in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RAMP. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $25,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1,405.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 613,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 572,737 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,954,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,465,000 after purchasing an additional 383,047 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,815,000 after purchasing an additional 351,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,616,000 after acquiring an additional 244,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Trading Down 0.1 %

RAMP opened at $17.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.12. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,998.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,998.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 124,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,264 shares of company stock worth $225,201 over the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

