Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $920,000 Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of City Office REIT worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in City Office REIT by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in City Office REIT by 1.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,731,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in City Office REIT by 11.1% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of CIO stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

City Office REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.