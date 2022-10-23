Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 262.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,655 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DKS. Oppenheimer raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.16.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DKS opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $142.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

