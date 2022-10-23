Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,312 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

Robert Half International Price Performance

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average is $85.04. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

