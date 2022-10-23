Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $578,000 Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 234,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1,642.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.75. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

