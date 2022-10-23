Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of GitLab by 500.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares in the company, valued at $890,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares in the company, valued at $890,055.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,860.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,029 shares of company stock worth $5,839,091. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.58. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. GitLab’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on GitLab to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

