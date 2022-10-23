Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,108 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after buying an additional 614,888 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,932,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,499,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after buying an additional 236,241 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 837,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 190,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,397,000 after purchasing an additional 80,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:DEA opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

