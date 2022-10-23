Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,434 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

