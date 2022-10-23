Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,067 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18,402.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,794,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 532,916 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,044,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $492,817.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOG opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

