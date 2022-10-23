Arizona State Retirement System Invests $444,000 in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average is $46.64.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

