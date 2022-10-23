Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in nCino were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $16,392,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,771,000 after purchasing an additional 280,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $9,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,439.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $359,620.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,941,486.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,257 shares of company stock valued at $915,884 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

nCino Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. nCino’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

