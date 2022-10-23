Arizona State Retirement System Has $526,000 Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.