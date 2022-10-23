Arizona State Retirement System Has $499,000 Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 101.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 17.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 17.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. ING Group initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price target on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Insider Activity

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 2.8 %

In related news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $893,148.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,943.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 50.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RRR opened at $39.12 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.75. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 146.71% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

