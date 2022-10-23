Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,119 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 704,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 27,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in United Community Banks by 16.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 16.3% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 243,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UCBI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

United Community Banks stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.98.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.77%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

