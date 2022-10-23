Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after buying an additional 269,514 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,943,000 after buying an additional 232,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,642,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $171.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.46. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.46 and a 1-year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

