20,119 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Gunderson Capital Management Inc.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,119 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.4% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 993 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 16,718 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 14,127 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $242.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.64 and a 200 day moving average of $263.36. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.68.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

