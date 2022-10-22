West Branch Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.3% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.86 and a 200-day moving average of $172.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $443.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

