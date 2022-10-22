TTP Investments Inc. Has $822,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TTP Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 700.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.5 %

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.00. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.97, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

