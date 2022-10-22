Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 28.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 851,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 186,354 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CATY. StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $247,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $247,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,136,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,570. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $41.61 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 40.69%. The firm had revenue of $189.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.