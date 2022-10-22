Strs Ohio Acquires New Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 43.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 255,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 77,168 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,339,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 942,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after buying an additional 142,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,148.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 7,700 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $123,277.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,034,347.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,148.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,135. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ACRS stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.58. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $18.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,355.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. Research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

