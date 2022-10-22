Strs Ohio Acquires New Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 111,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 579,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 177,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 78,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 53,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Shares of QRTEA opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $806.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25.

Insider Activity

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

