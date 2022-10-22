Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Crane by 20.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Up 3.2 %

Crane stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.12. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.95%.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.75.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

