Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KFY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,825,000 after purchasing an additional 328,220 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after buying an additional 285,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 406.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after buying an additional 186,361 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.88. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KFY. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

