Paragon Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,617.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.