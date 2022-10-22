Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.2% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 196,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.0% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.71 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.62. The firm has a market cap of $443.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.