Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,502 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 28.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 851,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 186,354 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,837,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,241,000 after buying an additional 34,931 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 830.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 71,683 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 86,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,902.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $84,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,133.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,570 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CATY opened at $41.61 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $189.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.