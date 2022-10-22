Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $839,000 Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $1,333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $14,468,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $1,813,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,540.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

CALM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CALM stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $62.64.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

