Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $844,000 Investment in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,918,000 after purchasing an additional 48,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Integer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Integer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 446,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $55.70 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $95.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

