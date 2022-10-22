Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVA. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Avista by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Stock Performance

Avista stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $36.32 and a twelve month high of $46.90.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $378.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.79 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 85.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVA. Mizuho raised Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Avista in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.