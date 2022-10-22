Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 14,942 Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,631 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth about $2,394,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth about $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $238.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

