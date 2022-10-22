Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,632 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,345,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $168.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.62. The company has a market cap of $443.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.