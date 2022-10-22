Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $42.73 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,887 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $42,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,638,000 after buying an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,286,000 after buying an additional 265,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,837,000 after buying an additional 509,818 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after buying an additional 328,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.86 and a 200-day moving average of $172.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

