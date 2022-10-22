Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.5% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 196,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.0% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $168.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.62. The firm has a market cap of $443.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

