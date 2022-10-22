Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of True North Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

