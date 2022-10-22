Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $168.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.86 and a 200-day moving average of $172.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

