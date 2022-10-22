Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 41,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 75,111 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 5.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

NYSE:HPE opened at $13.47 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

