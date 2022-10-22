Foundry Partners LLC Has $45.65 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,345 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.7% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $45,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 203.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

JNJ opened at $168.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

