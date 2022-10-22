Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $27.25 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 196,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,929,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $443.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.