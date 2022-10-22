D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,061 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

LUMN opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

